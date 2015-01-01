|
Cui Z, Yang F, Lee SC, Lee J, Li X, Itoh M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 151-155.
Abstract
Social and human factors are also important for the development of human-automation trust (HAT) besides technical factors of automation. The current article reviewed studies on the influences of social and human factors on HAT and provided a new perspective by combing Hofstede et al. (2010)'s mental programs model.
