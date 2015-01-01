Abstract

The immediate effect of olfactory stimuli on drivers' cognitive states with brain activity monitoring techniques was investigated. Time-variant cognitive states induced by external stimuli in driving are not well understood. We applied active stimuli in-cabin to understand the temporal characteristics of the stimuli on drivers' cognitive states. Nine subjects participated in simulated driving task. Neural signals were acquired by a wireless electroencephalogram (EEG) headset. The olfactory stimuli were applied by providing scent. Time-frequency analysis was conducted for measuring time-variant EEG signal. Finally, event-related synchronization/desynchronization spectral power were calculated to evaluate drivers' cognitive states. We found ERSs in theta (1-2s, 3-4s)/alpha (3-4s)/beta (3-5s) band.

Language: en