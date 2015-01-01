|
Citation
|
Lim C, Rajivan P. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 247-252.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Modern vehicles have evolved into intelligent and autonomous transportation systems, yet such computer-driven developments also create opportunities for unforeseen cyber-security attacks on self-driving cars. These threats may pose critical risks to human lives but there is a considerable lack of understanding in designing vehicle systems to support driver response during rare and hazardous security events. We conducted an interview with autonomous vehicle drivers to understand their perception of automotive threats and design needs for effective response during security events.
Language: en