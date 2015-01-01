Abstract

Passive railroad grade crossings fail to provide critical information to motorists about the presence of an approaching train, and pose a greater risk to motorists than do active grade crossings that can include the addition of flashing signal lights and gates. This case study describes the conditions that resulted in a train colliding with a truck on the tracks. In addition to the typical hazards at passive crossings, the subject collision resulted from additional hazards at the site that most likely prevented the truck driver from noticing the sight and sound of the approaching train. These factors are discussed, along with some current efforts to improve safety at railroad crossings.

