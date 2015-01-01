Abstract

We present three skylight fall-through case studies that illustrate poor hazard identification due in part to changes in contextual cues. In Case 1, we support this opinion by showing that priming observers with a photograph with the "skylight" label from within a warehouse does not aid identification of skylight hazards from the rooftop. Alerts were also ineffective for identification. Case 2 and Case 3 suggest similar poor skylight identification, likely also due to dramatic changes in contextual cues.

