Stephens BR, Minello O, McClure M, Pearl GS. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 370-374.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
We present three skylight fall-through case studies that illustrate poor hazard identification due in part to changes in contextual cues. In Case 1, we support this opinion by showing that priming observers with a photograph with the "skylight" label from within a warehouse does not aid identification of skylight hazards from the rooftop. Alerts were also ineffective for identification. Case 2 and Case 3 suggest similar poor skylight identification, likely also due to dramatic changes in contextual cues.
