Cloutier M, DeLucia PR. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 385-386.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) leads to loss of central vision and typically occurs in older adults. Loss of central vision has been associated with degraded mobility, including difficulties with streetcrossing decisions, which implies that there also may be degraded timeto-contact (TTC) judgments. Further, individuals with AMD have shorter saccades compared to individuals with normal vision leading to difficulty with tracking objects. This study investigated the impact of eye movements on TTC judgments in an AMD group using a predicted motion task in a virtual reality system.
Language: en