Abstract

Advances in robotics have contributed to the prevalence of human-robot collaboration (HRC). Working and interacting with collaborative robots in close proximity can be psychologically stressful. Therefore, it is important to understand the impacts of human-robot interaction (HRI) on mental stress to promote psychological well-being at the workplace. To this end, this study investigated how the HRI presence, complexity, and modality affect psychological stress in humans and discussed possible HRI design criteria during HRC. An experimental setup was implemented in which human operators worked with a collaborative robot on a Lego assembly task, using different interaction paradigms involving pressing buttons, showing hand gestures, and giving verbal commands. The NASA-Task Load Index, as a subjective measure, and the physiological galvanic skin conductance response, as an objective measure, were used to assess the levels of mental stress. The results revealed that the introduction of interactions during HRC helped reduce mental stress and that complex interactions resulted in higher mental stress than simple interactions. Meanwhile, the use of certain interaction modalities, such as verbal commands or hand gestures, led to significantly higher mental stress than pressing buttons, while no significant difference on mental stress was found between showing hand gestures and giving verbal commands.

