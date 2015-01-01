Abstract

Older adults are one of the fastest-growing segments of the world population. However, many of the communities in which older adults live lack the infrastructure, resources, and services needed to support their diverse needs. Assistive technologies, such as socially assistive robots, present unique opportunities to support individuals with everyday activities and remain connected to the community. To understand the potential of socially assistive robots, we deployed a mixed methods exploratory study that evaluated perceptions of older adults toward socially assistive robots for home use. Furthermore, we engaged the older adults in a participatory design exercise to explore design considerations for applying socially assistive robots. Our findings provide meaningful insights for the implementation and design of socially assistive robots for home use by older adults.

