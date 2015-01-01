Abstract

Disrobing of a casualty on the battlefield is a key step in treatment to ensure injuries have been properly treated. Hesitancy to fully disrobe female patients may result in poorer treatment provided to female casualties. The goal of this study was to determine whether patient gender predicted the occurrence of complete or partial chest exposure and whether the type of undressing method predicted complete or partial exposure. Second, we sought to determine whether simulator gender, undressing method, and chest exposure predicted differences in the treatment of a gunshot wound (GSW) to the chest. Thirty-six soldiers treated GSW on male and female patient simulators. Complete chest exposures were more likely with male patients or when shears were used. For male patients, there were fewer errors, chest was exposed completely, and tearing methods were used.



RESULTS indicate opportunities to improve wound discovery and decrease GSW treatment errors, particularly for female patients.

