SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gershon P, Sita KR, Simons-Morton BG. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 686-691.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192563

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Young drivers' crash rates are highly elevated. Despite the small age range, this population is extremely heterogeneous, with subgroups at greater risk than others. Real-world driving data were used to examine risks of young drivers diagnosed with psychiatric psychopathologies. 654 young drivers were assessed for up to 2yrs. Relative to healthy controls, drivers with any psychiatric diagnoses had higher crash/near-crash (CNC) rates (aIRR=1.49). Young drivers diagnosed with internalizing psychopathology (depression and/or anxiety) had 41% higher CNC rates compared to healthy controls. Young drivers with comorbid externalizing (ADD/ADHD/Tourette's Syndrome) and internalizing psychopathologies had the highest crash and CNC rates compared to healthy controls (aIRR=2.60; aIRR=2.51, respectively). In conclusion, psychiatric disorders represent a specific vulnerability for crashes where young drivers with comorbid internalizing and externalizing disorders are at much greater risk to crash. Future research should examine possible variability or attenuation of risk associated with psychiatric treatment (e.g., medication or behavioral interventions).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print