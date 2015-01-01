Abstract

Young drivers' crash rates are highly elevated. Despite the small age range, this population is extremely heterogeneous, with subgroups at greater risk than others. Real-world driving data were used to examine risks of young drivers diagnosed with psychiatric psychopathologies. 654 young drivers were assessed for up to 2yrs. Relative to healthy controls, drivers with any psychiatric diagnoses had higher crash/near-crash (CNC) rates (aIRR=1.49). Young drivers diagnosed with internalizing psychopathology (depression and/or anxiety) had 41% higher CNC rates compared to healthy controls. Young drivers with comorbid externalizing (ADD/ADHD/Tourette's Syndrome) and internalizing psychopathologies had the highest crash and CNC rates compared to healthy controls (aIRR=2.60; aIRR=2.51, respectively). In conclusion, psychiatric disorders represent a specific vulnerability for crashes where young drivers with comorbid internalizing and externalizing disorders are at much greater risk to crash. Future research should examine possible variability or attenuation of risk associated with psychiatric treatment (e.g., medication or behavioral interventions).

Language: en