Abstract

Flood warnings can be communicated through mobile devices and should convey enough information to keep the user safe during a flood situation. However, the amount of detail included in the warning, such as the depth of the flood, may vary. The purpose of this study was to investigate how to best inform drivers of floods to keep them protected. Participants were tasked to drive to a restaurant in a driving simulator after receiving instructions and a type of flood information warning during each scenario (flood, no flood, flood of 6 inches, flood of 6 inches maximum). We found that participants accepted the alternate route more when in a scenario with a flood present compared to the no-flood scenario. These results deepened the understanding of human decisionmaking and can guide future flood warning designs to keep drivers protected from flooded roadways

Language: en