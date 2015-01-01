|
McQuerry M, Schofield S, Ormsbee MJ, Rentería LI, Poley-Bogan M, Griest TD, Wilson R, Livin L, Cross B, Paterson K. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 810-811.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
The purpose of this study was to design a novel turnout suit for improved mobility based on firefighter user needs. A wear trial assessment was performed to investigate the differences in range of motion (ROM), ease of movement, and comfort of a novel structural firefighter turnout suit versus existing suit models on the market today. Ten healthy firefighters wore three different turnout suits while their ROM was measured using electro-goniometers worn against the skin in the shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee joints. Perceived ease of movement ratings were gathered for 13 static joint exercises. A subjective perception survey was administered after completing the static protocol in each suit. A dynamometer measured peak force and torque in the elbow, knee, and shoulder joints.
