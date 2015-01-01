Abstract

The purpose of this study was to design a novel turnout suit for improved mobility based on firefighter user needs. A wear trial assessment was performed to investigate the differences in range of motion (ROM), ease of movement, and comfort of a novel structural firefighter turnout suit versus existing suit models on the market today. Ten healthy firefighters wore three different turnout suits while their ROM was measured using electro-goniometers worn against the skin in the shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee joints. Perceived ease of movement ratings were gathered for 13 static joint exercises. A subjective perception survey was administered after completing the static protocol in each suit. A dynamometer measured peak force and torque in the elbow, knee, and shoulder joints.



RESULTS indicate significant differences occurred between the suits for perceived ease of movement ratings and hip ROM.

Language: en