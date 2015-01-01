Abstract

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is developing a National Strategy for Equitable Personal Protective Equipment Protections for All U.S. Workers. This paper describes several formative components of the strategy that have been completed and are ongoing. These efforts clearly indicate the need for human factors/ergonomics (HF/E) contributions to overcome current limitations and barriers to equitable PPE protection for some workers. Fundamental ergonomics approaches are needed to contribute to more equitable PPE protections for all members of the workforce for whom PPE is required. This will ensure that all workers that require PPE are adequately protected from hazards while minimizing negative consequences (e.g., discomfort, reduced perceptual capabilities, performance decrements) while also allowing workers to safely and comfortably work as productively as when not wearing PPE.

