Abstract

NIOSH researchers are pioneering the study of musculoskeletal health as professional ergonomists. We examine physical and social components of work environments to mitigate musculoskeletal injury risks. Part of our mission is to reduce the burden of work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) through a focused program of research and prevention that protects workers from MSDs, helps management mitigate related risks and liabilities, and helps practitioners improve the efficacy of workplace interventions.

The purpose of this discussion panel is to disseminate research findings and recommendations (1) to practitioners to interpret and apply the results of research to real-world problems, and (2) to inspire researchers to continue their efforts to protect the millions of workers at risk.

Language: en