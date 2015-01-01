Abstract

Driver-assistance systems are becoming more commonplace; however, the realized safety benefits of these technologies depend on whether a person accepts and adopts automated driving aids. One challenge to adoption could be a preference-performance dissociation (PPD), which is a mismatch between a self-perceived desire and an objective need for assistance. Research has reported PPD in driving but has not extensively leveraged driving performance data to confirm its existence. Thus, the goal of this study was to compare drivers' self-reported need for vehicle assistance to their objective driving performance. Twenty-one participants drove on a simulated road and traversed challenging, real-world roadway obstacles. Afterwards, they were asked about their preference for automated vehicle assistance (e.g., steering and braking) during their drive. Overall, some participants exhibited PPD that included both over- and underestimating their need for a particular type of automated assistance.



FINDINGS can be used to develop shared control and adaptive automation strategies tailored to particular users and contexts across various safety-critical environments.

Language: en