SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arizpe JM, McAnally RE, Hart MV, Kuyk TK, Smith PA, Goettl BP. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 902-907.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192650

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intense light can cause flash blindness, a temporary visual impairment. We investigated how various factors influenced time to recover from flash blindness for a task resembling reading a cockpit heading display. Prior studies used only reflective displays while modern cockpits now include emissive displays, so recovery differences between display types were of interest as was the influence of ambient luminance level. Flash blindness recovery times ranged from five seconds to two minutes. Greater flash intensity and smaller (higher acuity) letters led to longer recoveries. For the reflective display, as ambient luminance increased, flash intensity had weaker influence on recovery times and recovery shortened overall. For the emissive display (white at 16 cd/m2) however, ambient luminance did not appreciably modulate recovery times. The reflective display was more advantageous for flash blindness recovery in high (100 cd/m2) ambient luminance and the emissive display was more advantageous in low (1 cd/m2) ambient luminance.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print