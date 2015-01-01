SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liang N, Lim C, Yu D, Prakah-Asante KO, Pitts BJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 914-919.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231194993

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Conditionally automated vehicles require drivers to take over control occasionally. To date, takeover performance has been mostly evaluated using only re-engagement time and quality metrics. However, the appropriateness of takeover decisions, which has not been considered by previous research, should also be included as a performance indicator as it reflects one's situation awareness of the takeover scenario. The goal of this study was to use eye-tracking, demographic factors, workload, and non-driving-related task (NDRT) conditions to predict takeover decisions. Forty-three participants drove a simulated conditionally automated vehicle while performing visual NDRTs and needed to decide the most appropriate maneuver around a roadway obstacle. Six classifiers were used to predict takeover decisions. The Random Forest model achieved the best performance, and driving experience and perceived workload were the most influential features.

FINDINGS may be used to assist in the design of adaptive algorithms that support drivers taking over from automated vehicles.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print