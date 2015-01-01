|
Liang N, Lim C, Yu D, Prakah-Asante KO, Pitts BJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 914-919.
Conditionally automated vehicles require drivers to take over control occasionally. To date, takeover performance has been mostly evaluated using only re-engagement time and quality metrics. However, the appropriateness of takeover decisions, which has not been considered by previous research, should also be included as a performance indicator as it reflects one's situation awareness of the takeover scenario. The goal of this study was to use eye-tracking, demographic factors, workload, and non-driving-related task (NDRT) conditions to predict takeover decisions. Forty-three participants drove a simulated conditionally automated vehicle while performing visual NDRTs and needed to decide the most appropriate maneuver around a roadway obstacle. Six classifiers were used to predict takeover decisions. The Random Forest model achieved the best performance, and driving experience and perceived workload were the most influential features.
Language: en