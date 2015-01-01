Abstract

Adaptive displays have long been touted as a means of improving the usability of different types of interfaces. However, purely eye tracking-based adaptive displays have not yet lived up to the initial promise. In many cases, adaptive displays are tailored to users with special needs, developed to supplement virtual reality, or combine eye tracking with other physiological measures. This mapping review focuses instead on recent adaptive displays that rely solely on eye tracking input to understand a user's needs while interacting with a regular computer display. We aimed to answer three main research questions related to 1) the application domains of such adaptive displays, 2) the eye tracking metrics that have been adopted to track attention allocation in real time, and 3) the adaptation triggering mechanisms. We provide a summary of the current state of eye tracking-based adaptive displays, identify gaps in the literature, and suggest topics for future work.

