Diebol JK, LoVoi K, Coelho CJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1031-1037.
This paper reviews research published from 1998 to 2022 that involved collection of original data related to behavioral compliance with safety signs and labels. This review provides a needed update to previous similar reviews using a published taxonomical approach. The approach was used here to categorize study methodology and was extended to further categorize studies by whether they addressed behavioral compliance or intention/predicted likelihood of compliance. Nearly all of the studies reviewed assessed behavior in laboratories or via surveys of hypothetical scenarios, and relatively few used real-world experimental or real-world observational methods.
