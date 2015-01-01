SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Diebol JK, LoVoi K, Coelho CJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1031-1037.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192259

This paper reviews research published from 1998 to 2022 that involved collection of original data related to behavioral compliance with safety signs and labels. This review provides a needed update to previous similar reviews using a published taxonomical approach. The approach was used here to categorize study methodology and was extended to further categorize studies by whether they addressed behavioral compliance or intention/predicted likelihood of compliance. Nearly all of the studies reviewed assessed behavior in laboratories or via surveys of hypothetical scenarios, and relatively few used real-world experimental or real-world observational methods.

RESULTS revealed a lack of empirical demonstrations that intention and predicted likelihood of compliance are reliable predictors of real-world behavioral compliance. There was also a notable lack of evidence that warnings design aspects impact such real-world compliance.


