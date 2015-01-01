Abstract

Vigilance is the ability to maintain attention on a task over time without becoming distracted. Many high-stakes fields require employees to regularly engage in vigilance tasks (e.g., TSA baggage screening). Understanding strategies to improve accuracy on such tasks can be critical in ensuring efficiency and safety. In the current work, trial-by-trial feedback and extrinsic motivators were tested as potential aids to improve accuracy on vigilance tasks. Measures of state boredom were also collected.



RESULTS provide insight that trial-by-trial feedback may be an effective tool to increase accuracy on basic vigilance tasks. Further research is needed to understand the impact of trial-by-trial feedback and extrinsic motivators on state boredom and their impact on applied tasks.

