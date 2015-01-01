SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schwartz B, Mishler S, Chen J. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1125-1126.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192424

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study investigated the effects of secondary task relevance on measures of vigilance decrement in a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving simulation. Past research has demonstrated that over the course of a vigilance task, vigilance (or sustained attention) decreases which leads to worse performance on measures like reaction time and accuracy. This phenomenon is known as the vigilance decrement. However, the underlying cause of the vigilance decrement is under debate. Secondary tasks can not only shed light on this debate but they might also potentially help mitigate this vigilance decrement if designed and implemented properly. Therefore the current research used secondary tasks to manipulate task demand and task engagement to further investigate the cause of the vigilance decrement.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print