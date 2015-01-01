Abstract

In recent years, efforts have been made to improve organizational safety in various industrial sectors such as construction, nuclear, aviation, and medicine. In these industries, learning is necessary to maintain high-quality safety management. Thus, there is a growing interest in learning in various industries, with a variety of training programs being implemented in practice as a safety management strategy. However, few studies have examined the relationship between learning abilities and safety management. In this study, in the occupational safety behavior intention model, the factor of the ingenuity of skills was replaced with the factor of self-regulated learning ability, and a safety behavior intention model adapted to self-regulated learning was constructed and validated using a structural equation model. The results indicated that the model of safety actions with built-in self-regulated learning was valid. These results suggest that self-regulated learning enhances safe behavior because of the high degree of congruence between self-regulated learning related to motivation and work motivation related to safe behavior.

Language: en