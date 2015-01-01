Abstract

An online, video-based, within-subjects experiment was conducted to investigate the effects of three different automation braking profiles and three in-vehicle display designs on drivers' trust and reliance on automated braking systems. 36 participants watched videos of automated braking at intersections (with different braking times and displays) and rated their trust in the automation and comfort with the automation's braking time. They then watched the same videos and were asked to press the space bar and pause the video if they believed they should take over from the automation and brake. The braking profile had a significant effect on the trust and comfort ratings, while both the braking profile and display had a significant effect on the takeover time. The findings provide insights on drivers' trust and reliance on automation that is designed to avoid lateral collision hazards at intersections.

Language: en