Kettle L, Herrera KMG, Pithayarungsarit P, Simpson KL, Lee YC. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1154-1160.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
Vehicle manufacturers are advancing their automated driving system (ADS) capabilities with enhanced transparency features. Research supports driving assistants (DA) and augmented reality (AR) displays for conveying the ADS status, actions, and road environment elements. However, providing continuous or irrelevant information degrades driving performance and attitudes towards the ADS. Therefore, the current study sought to create a framework for specific communication features that would enhance drivers' trust and situation awareness via DA and AR stimuli. Participants watched various driving scenarios and provided their desired communication features to improve trust and situation awareness across modalities.
