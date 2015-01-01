SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nartey D, Alambeigi H, McDonald AD, Shipp E, Manser M, Christensen S, Lenneman JK, Pulver E. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1161-1167.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192428

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This systematic review documents current best practices, standards, and approaches for transportation safety data analytics. While standards exist for defining measures, there are few available standards or guides for processing driving and driver data. Standards are crucial for ensuring repeatability and appropriate cost-benefit decisions. The review identified 36 relevant studies describing behavioral and physiological measures. Most studies do not comprehensively report data processing steps. Of the studies that did report data processing steps, few analyzed the impact of decisions made during data processing on algorithm performance. Most studies were conducted in a controlled simulator environment and may not generalize to naturalistic settings. The findings show that driver behavior and physiological data show efficacy for detecting fatigue, distraction, stress, and driver errors. The results of these studies may necessitate additional data processing standards and future work should focus on measuring the effects of data decisions on model performance.


Language: en
