Abstract

A variety of lower-level automation features, including driver support technologies and active driving assist features, are widely implemented in today's vehicles. However, consumer knowledge of driving automation remains limited, and a more comprehensive understanding is needed regarding the links between knowledge, acceptance, and consumer characteristics. This study used data from a multi-year series of large-scale surveys to analyze trends and dynamics in consumer knowledge.



RESULTS showed a consistently low accuracy regarding the definition of fully automated, self-driving vehicles across consumers of different demographic and behavioral characteristics. In contrast, self-rated knowledge of self-driving vehicles varied between different consumer segments, with no significant association with actual knowledge, suggesting a prevalence of misperceptions and over-confidence among the general public. This paper discusses implications for consistent messaging, targeted communication, and improved use of terminology for establishing knowledge and ensuring that future acceptance is grounded on correct understanding.

Language: en