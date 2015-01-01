|
Lee C, Gershon P, Mehler B, Reimer B, Coughlin JF. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1168-1175.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
A variety of lower-level automation features, including driver support technologies and active driving assist features, are widely implemented in today's vehicles. However, consumer knowledge of driving automation remains limited, and a more comprehensive understanding is needed regarding the links between knowledge, acceptance, and consumer characteristics. This study used data from a multi-year series of large-scale surveys to analyze trends and dynamics in consumer knowledge.
