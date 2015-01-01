SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee J, Kim B, Rheem H, Kamaraj AV, Kim S, Domeyer JE, Lee JD, Toyoda H. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1184-1190.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192252

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We propose the concept of directive driving automation that positively influences drivers' intentions to achieve shared goals. As a step toward directive driving automation, this survey study explored how social norms can persuade drivers to continue using driving automation. We tested social norm messages using a 2x2x2x2 factorial within-subject design: norm type (descriptive vs. injunctive), explanation (absent vs. present), spatial scale (local vs. global), and outcome criticality (safety-critical vs. non-safety-critical). The results suggest that framing messages as descriptive norms and providing explanations relevant to the driver can encourage them to continue using automation, especially with safety-critical outcomes. This study highlights the importance of considering message characteristics in persuasive interventions to promote the safe use of driving automation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print