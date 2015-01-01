|
Lee J, Kim B, Rheem H, Kamaraj AV, Kim S, Domeyer JE, Lee JD, Toyoda H. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1184-1190.
We propose the concept of directive driving automation that positively influences drivers' intentions to achieve shared goals. As a step toward directive driving automation, this survey study explored how social norms can persuade drivers to continue using driving automation. We tested social norm messages using a 2x2x2x2 factorial within-subject design: norm type (descriptive vs. injunctive), explanation (absent vs. present), spatial scale (local vs. global), and outcome criticality (safety-critical vs. non-safety-critical). The results suggest that framing messages as descriptive norms and providing explanations relevant to the driver can encourage them to continue using automation, especially with safety-critical outcomes. This study highlights the importance of considering message characteristics in persuasive interventions to promote the safe use of driving automation.
Language: en