SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang C, Yan S, He D. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1204-1211.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231193671

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Previous studies evaluated drivers' knowledge of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using different kinds of percent-correctness-based mental model scores (MMS), which makes cross-study comparisons difficult. To resolve this issue, our study explored the use of sensitivity (i.e., d-prime (d')) and response bias (i.e., criterion location (c)) in signal detection theory (SDT) as a measure of drivers' ADAS mental models. Based on the data collected from a survey among 287 ADAS users, regression models were fitted, and it was found that d' and c accounted for a large variance when estimating drivers' ADAS mental models as measured by MMSs (adjusted R2 > 0.8). Further, predictors of MMSs were also predictors of d' and c, but d' and c include additional information that was not covered in MMSs. These findings support the usage of d' and c as standard metrics for assessing drivers' ADAS mental models in future research.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print