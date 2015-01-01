SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Amre SM, Steelman KS. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1214-1220.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192858

unavailable

Advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) enable drivers to relinquish operational control of the vehicle to automation for part of the total drive. While these features are engaged, drivers have an increased risk of losing awareness of their environment. Current ADAS broadly utilizes hands-on-the-wheel or eyes-on-the-road driver supervision strategies to continually monitor steering-wheel torque and drivers' head and eye positions to ensure driver attention. The current work examines the effect of hands-on-the-wheel and eyes-on-the-road driver supervision strategies on change detection, mind wandering, and gaze behavior in a low-fidelity semi-autonomous driving task.


Language: en
