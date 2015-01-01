Abstract

To navigate safely in the traffic environment, drivers must correctly predict cyclists' intentions. When drivers are unable to correctly predict cyclists' intentions collisions may occur. The current study aimed to determine what combinations of cues would allow drivers to correctly predict a cyclist's intentions. In particular, the study examined how drivers used lane position, hand signals, and head movements (i.e., looking over a shoulder) to make judgments about a cyclist's intentions. A second aim was to examine drivers' understanding of arm signals that are recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Our results revealed that only straight arm turn signals were correctly understood by all the drivers. Combining cues increased the number of drivers who correctly predicted the cyclist's intentions. To improve cyclists' safety, transportation laws could be rewritten to include instructions on using lane position and head turns to communicate intentions more effectively.

Language: en