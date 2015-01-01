|
Proaps AB, Still JD. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1245-1250.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
The lack of alignment between drivers' and cyclists' road-sharing knowledge results in unsafe interactions. To address this issue, educational countermeasures must clearly present and apply evidence-based practices to increase the likelihood that drivers will learn how to share the road safely with cyclists. In this study, we redesigned an existing Virginia road-sharing safety educational handbook to support a series of experiments. The redesign was based on established principles of instructional, organizational, and visual design. Virginia drivers completed a comprehension test after reviewing road-sharing educational material online.
