Abstract

Driver drowsiness contributes to substantial numbers of motor vehicle crashes, injuries, and deaths. Previ-ous research has shown that taking a nap and consuming caffeine can temporarily mitigate drowsiness and enable continued safe driving. The current study sought to investigate what factors influenced drowsy drivers' decisions regarding whether to take breaks versus continue driving. Ninety drivers completed a 150-mile highway drive in a driving simulator, beginning at 11pm or 2:30am, after a day of partial sleep restriction. Drivers were given the opportunity to stop, rest, and obtain caffeinated beverages at simulated rest areas throughout the drive. To replicate drivers' motivation to reach their destination safely but also quickly, drivers were told that they would be paid more for completing the simulated drive faster but would forfeit their payment if they crashed. Self-reported subjective drowsiness was significantly associated with break-taking decisions for breaks that were attributed to drowsiness; however, even at the highest levels of drowsiness, most drivers bypassed simulated rest areas without stopping.



RESULTS underscore the need to educate and/or motivate drivers to respond sooner to warning signs of drowsiness.

