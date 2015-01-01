SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Noonan TZ, Gershon P, Mehler B, Reimer B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1279-1284.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192216

Tesla auto lane change is a feature which automatically steers the vehicle into an adjacent lane when prompted by the driver. 2,473 naturalistic motorway lane changes were annotated to compare driver eye glance behavior before, during, and after maneuvers performed manually and with automation. Change point detection and glance area prevalence revealed distinct patterns in the drivers' glance behavior. In manual lane changes drivers had more glances to adjacent lanes and over-the-shoulder prior to and during lane crossing compared to automated lane changes which were associated with fewer glances laterally but more glances to the rearview mirror. These differences were more pronounced in lane changes into the leftmost lane. However, in automated exiting maneuvers, drivers had more preparatory glances to adjacent lanes compared to manual. These behaviors could be related to differences in driver visual attention associated with the use of automation.


