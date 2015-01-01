Abstract

The rise of real-time information communication through smartphones and wireless networks enabled the growth of ridesharing services. While personal rideshare services (individuals ride alone or with people they know) initially dominated the market, the popularity of pooled ridesharing (individuals share rides with strangers) has grown globally. However, pooled rideshare remains less common in the U.S., where personal vehicle usage is still the norm. Vehicle design and rideshare services may need to be tailored to user preferences to increase pooled rideshare adoption. A national U.S. survey (N = 5,385) used exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses to identify four key factors influencing riders' willingness to consider pooled rideshare: comfort/ease of use, convenience, vehicle technology/accessibility, and passenger safety. Understanding and implementing these user-centered design principles and service-related factors may be critical for increasing the future use of pooled rideshare services in the U.S.

Language: en