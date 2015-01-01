Abstract

Road related fatalities are a global problem. Speed management remains an elusive skill for many young drivers. The main aim of the study is to understand self-reported speeding behavior, as well as the situations in which young novice and young experienced drivers exceed the speed limit. Three hundred and thirty-four young drivers completed the online driving survey. All participants were grouped based on experience (i.e., novice vs. experienced) and type of drivers (i.e., conformer, dettered, manipulator and defier). Overall, the results showed similarities between responses about their speeding behavior for both young novice and young experienced drivers. The results illustrate that the most common situations in which young drivers exceed the posted speed limit are road design, poor signage, rush, human error, and low traffic volume areas. These results are valuable in developing training to 'calibrate' young drivers' actual and perceived behavior and improve their speed compliance.

Language: en