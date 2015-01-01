Abstract

Motion sickness is a significant research topic that can impede the widespread adoption of Internal combustion vehicles (ICV), electric vehicles (EV), and automated vehicles (AV). As the technologies for EVs and AVs continue to advance, Numerous studies have been conducted to investigate motion sickness in vehicle environments considering more detailed driving contexts. Thus, this paper focuses on trends and findings related to methods, strategies, and theories for detecting, preventing, or mitigating motion sickness in vehicles. A total of 52 articles published within the last five years were reviewed to examine the overall trends in motion sickness measurement and evaluation. The results of this study are expected to provide a foundation for the development of motion sickness prevention and mitigation functions, thereby improving the driving experience for users by making it safer and more comfortable.

