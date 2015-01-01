Abstract

Understanding the factors influencing trust in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may help inform training and education to support appropriate use. We surveyed 369 drivers with experience using both adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane keeping assist (LKA). The survey included questions to assess trust in ADAS, along with objective knowledge about ADAS limitations, self-reported understanding of ADAS, familiarity with technology, propensity to trust technology, and demographics. Regression results showed that self-reported understanding, but not objective knowledge, predicted trust in ADAS. Self-reported understanding was not correlated with objective knowledge; overall, participants were not aware of many of the system limitations included in the survey. Propensity to trust technology was also a significant predictor of trust. Training/educational materials could be designed to inform drivers of potential gaps in their understanding and adjust expectations of ADAS to support appropriate trust for those with a high propensity to trust technology.

Language: en