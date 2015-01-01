Abstract

The boom of automated driving systems (ADS) promises to change the way humans drive and interact with their vehicle, especially when these systems receive new updates that may change the way they work. Human-automation teams need to ensure proper roles are established for who is in control of the driving task at any given time. The human needs to have properly calibrated trust to know how to properly work with the system during driving. Framing research shows that positive and negative framing can influence how individuals perceive and make decisions, and swift trust shows that trust can be created quickly in newly established teams. We draw from both realms of literature and tested how new updates of the ADS are framed to the driver with the goal of either promoting or dampening trust to ensure the human driver is maintaining proper trust calibration.

