Abstract

There is increasing use of Virtual Reality (VR) to train forklift truck operators but a lack of sufficient understanding of how cognitive workload changes with respect to different task demands in VR-based training. In this study, 19 novice participants completed three forklift driving lessons with varying difficulty levels (low, medium, and high) using a VR simulator. To examine the effect of repeated training on cognitive workload, two sessions were repeated by participants using the same procedures. Cognitive workload was assessed with objective (electroencephalogram [EEG] activity) and subjective (NASA-TLX) measurements. EEG theta power and NASA-TLX (mental workload) scores were significantly higher for high than low difficulty levels. However, both EEG and NASA-TLX responses were reduced with repeated training in the second session. These findings highlight the effectiveness of EEG in continuous monitoring of workload variation caused by task difficulty and implementing training programs to moderate cognitive workload for forklift operators.

Language: en