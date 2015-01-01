Abstract

Exoskeletons may reduce the incidence of work-related musculoskeletal disorders, but current full-body powered exoskeletons impose loading, motion, and balance requirements on users that may induce mental workload, reduce spatial awareness, and increase risk of collisions, negating the safety benefits. This extended abstract presents an experimental study comparing three types of augmented reality (AR) head-up displays at improving spatial awareness in a simulated warehouse task to reduce risk of collision with pedestrians behind the user. The experiment includes three levels of display abstraction (rearview camera, overhead radar, and ring radar) and three levels of display elevation (15°, 45°, and 90°).



RESULTS of the on-going data analysis will include the amount of time an (experimenter) pedestrian waits behind the (participant) transporter who should sidestep to let the pedestrian pass, and subjective usability and situation awareness ratings. This will contribute to research in augmenting spatial awareness and reducing collision risk of exoskeleton users.

Language: en