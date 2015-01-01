SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jeanniton C, Stirling L. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1574-1577.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192624

unavailable

Signalized traffic intersections are variable decision-making environments where safety is paramount. Safe decision outcomes require road users to consider the interaction of many environmental factors including their proximity to an intersection, the changing states of traffic lights, and whether they are walking or driving. Individuals often encounter traffic intersections as both drivers and pedestrians, so understanding how crossing decisions differ between perspectives can help support the development of targeted traffic policies for these road users. Our study leverages a simulated traffic intersection to evaluate an individual's crossing decisions from both driver and pedestrian perspectives at various light change distances. Each participant views a series of pre-recorded videos of the traffic intersection from first-person driver and pedestrian perspectives. Presenting both perspectives to the same participant sample allows us to characterize the differences in their decision outcomes as they assume the role of driver and pedestrian.


Language: en
