|
Citation
|
Valdovinos S, Barbrack C, Podest N. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1602-1605.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Autonomous vehicles are automobiles that require no human intervention, but they still require user awareness. They are not yet fully developed, and their goal is to be completely autonomous. Despite having stricter safety standards than traditional vehicles, they are not yet safe enough.
Language: en