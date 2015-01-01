|
Citation
|
Bai X, Henderson C, Hewitt D, Traylor Z, Xie Z, Nam C. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1606-1610.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we sought to compare the mental workload of eating/drinking and phone use while driving. This was done by using Micro Saint Sharp to model a simulated driving task that included stop lights combined with either eating and drinking or a phone call. We hypothesized that the mental workload for phone use and eating/drinking would be the same, as literature suggests that eating while driving can be equally dangerous.
Language: en