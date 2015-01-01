SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bai X, Henderson C, Hewitt D, Traylor Z, Xie Z, Nam C. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1606-1610.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192243

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, we sought to compare the mental workload of eating/drinking and phone use while driving. This was done by using Micro Saint Sharp to model a simulated driving task that included stop lights combined with either eating and drinking or a phone call. We hypothesized that the mental workload for phone use and eating/drinking would be the same, as literature suggests that eating while driving can be equally dangerous.

RESULTS show that eating and drinking were associated with a lower mental workload than phone use, and both eating and drinking are associated with significantly higher workload than baseline. This research has the potential to inform future legislation regarding driver safety.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print